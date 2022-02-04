Weekend Weather: When will it stop raining in Georgia?

For residents in much of north and central Georgia, this week has been marked by days of heavy rain.

In fact, a flood watch is still in effect for portions of north and west Georgia, roughly along and north of the I-85 corridor this morning.

Even though some of the heaviest rainfall has pushed south of the watch, localized flooding or isolated flash flooding could still occur, especially around creeks, small streams, areas that are urbanized, low-lying, or have poor drainage.

Isolated thunderstorms will also be possible today. A few storms could become strong with gusty winds being the primary hazard.

So, when will the rain stop? Going into tonight, there is a 50% chance of showers, mostly before 1 a.m. The low will be 32 degrees. Saturday and Sunday will be sunny with clear skies and low winds.

However, there is a 20% chance of showers returning Sunday night and Monday morning.