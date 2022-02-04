Contest: Do you have the cutest pet in Georgia?

Because One Matters, a Gwinnett County nonprofit dedicated to supporting foster children and young adults, is hosting a Cutest Pet (Cats & Dogs) contest/fundraiser through Feb. 18.

This is a virtual fundraiser and 100% of the proceeds will go towards Because One vision of providing hope, dignity, empowerment, mentorship, and economic opportunity to foster children and young adults from economically disadvantaged communities.

Everyone thinks their pet is the cutest – but whose really is? Because One Matters “Cutest Pet” contest is a fun way for all of us to show off our beautiful pets. You don’t want to miss this fun-filled event and a HUGE opportunity to make a difference in your community.

Individuals wanting to learn more about the contest, enter their pets, or vote on the cutest pet can do so here. They can also visit Because One Matters Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/BecauseOneMatters/) page.