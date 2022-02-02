Here’s how much the Republicans running for Georgia’s 6th district have raised

Two of six Republicans running for Georgia’s 6th Congressional District seat had raised more than $1 million through the end of last year.

Dr. Rich McCormick, an emergency room physician and former Marine helicopter pilot, raised more than $1.9 million through the end of December, according to a report filed with the Federal Election Commission.

Jake Evans, former chairman of the Georgia Government Transparency & Campaign Finance Commission, raised more than $1.2 million during the same period.

The other four Republicans looking to succeed Democratic U.S. Rep. Lucy McBath in the 6th District lagged well behind McCormick and Evans in fundraising.

McCormick, who lost to Rep. Carolyn Bourdeaux, D-Lawrenceville, in the 7th Congressional District race in 2020, moved over to run in the 6th District after the General Assembly’s Republican majority redrew Georgia’s congressional map last fall to create a heavily Republican 6th District.

McBath responded to the new shape of her district by announcing she would run in the 7th District this year, pitting her against fellow Democrat Bourdeaux in a May primary.

Both McCormick and Evans have built part of their campaign war chests on personal loans. McCormick loaned his campaign $400,000, while Evans loaned $500,000 to his campaign.

Mallory Staples is running third in fundraising among Republicans competing in the 6th District. She had raised $572,267 through the end of last year, including a $250,000 loan.

Former state Rep. Meagan Hanson raised $416,281 through the end of December, but all her money came in contributions from others rather than loans.

GOP activist Suzi Voyles raised $96,652 through the end of last year, while small business owner Byron Gatewood raised $69,761.

The six will face off a May 24 Republican primary. If no one receives a majority of the vote, the top two vote-getters would square off in a runoff for the GOP nomination.

This story available through a news partnership with Capitol Beat News Service, a project of the Georgia Press Educational Foundation.