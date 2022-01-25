Titan Steel Door expands into Hart County

HARTWELL — Titan Steel Door is expanding to Hart County to the tune of $11 million and 90 new jobs.

The company’s operations will expand to Gateway Industrial Park in Hart County.

“Georgia’s highly skilled workforce is one of the key assets that not only attracts job creators from other states, but also leads employers already here to expand,” said Gov. Brian Kemp. “As Titan Steel Door continues to grow in the No. 1 state for business, I look forward to seeing the new opportunities they will bring to hardworking Georgians in Hart County.”

Titan Steel Door has manufacturing operations in Murrayville, where it employs more than 30 people in Lumpkin County. As part of this expansion, the company will open a new state-of-the-art manufacturing facility spanning more than 145,000 square feet at 2052 Knox Bridge Crossing Road in Hartwell.

With production beginning this month, this investment will allow for increased capacities in both their current product line of detention doors/frames and windows, as well as their new product lines of detention walls and ceilings.

“Titan Steel Door is thrilled to be expanding our operations in Hartwell,” said Titan President Dick Treadwell. “We’re proud to be a part of the Hartwell community and look forward to expanding not only our business, but also our presence in the local community.”

“Through this investment, we will expand our capacity to continue delivering high-quality detention steel doors and frames as well as new detention products to our growing customer base,” added Titan Vice President Damon Santimauro.

Titan Steel Door will be hiring for positions in welding, press brake and machine operators, finishing, painting, material handling, project management and design (Solidworks), along with others. Individuals interested in career opportunities with the company are encouraged to email TEAM@titansteeldoor.com for additional information.

“The Hart County Board of Commissioners is pleased to see Titan Steel Door planning for growth in Hart County,” said Hart County Commission Chair Marshall Sayer. “The skill sets needed for this business are an excellent match for Hart County’s workforce and the technical pathways being taught in our Hart College and Career Academy.”