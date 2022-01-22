Two arrested for stealing Clayton County School Police van

The Clayton County Police Department arrested two men in connection with the theft of a van used by the Clayton County School Police.

The stolen white van belonging to the Clayton County School Police was observed by police officers Friday in the area of Jonesboro Road and Battle Creek Road.

Officers attempted to follow the vehicle but lost sight for a short period of time. The vehicle was later located at the 10th block of Kennedy Drive in Forest Park, which is a vacant building belonging to the Georgia Department of Transportation.

Two suspects were located and detained. Detectives arrived on the scene to execute a search warrant. Located within the building and on the property was a second vehicle, two utility trailers, and other stolen car parts. The two suspects were charged with Theft by Receiving and other related charges.

While conducting the investigation it appeared that the subjects have been camping out in this building for some time. They had rooms set up that appeared they were sleeping in.

GDOT officials were contacted and secured the building Saturday morning. The investigation is still ongoing.

Featured Post