Here’s why you may hear explosions near Blakely

BLAKELY — If you live in or around the Blakely, you may hear some loud explosions over the course of the next two weeks. City officials say the booms are nothing to worry about.

Arena Training Facility will be conducting military training from January 24, 2022 to February 4, 2022.

The training will involve several explosions throughout each day and sometimes into the night.

The Arena is a 2,300-acre multipurpose training complex providing training facilities for the Department of Defense, Law Enforcement, and Civilians.