As snow fell on North Georgia and metro Atlanta this morning, Georgians were quick to share their photos and videos of snow in Georgia on social media.

Below is a sampling of some of the snow views we are seeing so far today.

If you have photos or videos you would like to share, please email them to us at editor@thegeorgiasun.com.

K9 Dino checking out the snow this morning. #JohnsCreek pic.twitter.com/S7I37GHS38 — Johns Creek PD (@JohnsCreekPD) January 16, 2022

All snow in northern Sandy Springs since 10:15 pic.twitter.com/yDkaQgzTsR — Val (@Val_Italo) January 16, 2022

The snow is starting to fall in Woodstock!!! I love it!!! pic.twitter.com/ErAdPQaZyN — Steven Craft (@FultonAD_crafts) January 16, 2022

Looking a bit more like Christmas in Holly Springs GA. We just made the transition to all snow. We are settled in for a day of games in front of a warm fire. @NWSAtlanta @weatherchannel #Snow #Izzy pic.twitter.com/coORvnw9JK — Rich Beaudrie (@RichBeaudrie) January 16, 2022

