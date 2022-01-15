Snow Update: Here’s how the forecast has changed for Georgia today

Weather forecasters are becoming more and more confident that winter weather tonight and tomorrow will bring snow.

The Georgia Department of Transportation and several local departments of transportation are busy preparing the roads for ice and power companies throughout the state are on high alert, as ice will bring potential power outages.

Here is the latest on the timing and impacts of the snowy weather, according to the National Weather Service.

The area of heaviest snow has shrunk overnight, and now includes much of Northeast Georgia, but does not dip into metro Atlanta. This area can expect two to four inches of snow in most areas and up to eight inches in the mountains.

Northwest Georgia, much of metro Atlanta and Athens can expect between a trace and two inches of snow. If you live South of I-20, you can expect a wintry mix with trace amounts of snow.

Tonight, portions of north Georgia will see rain mixing with or changing to snow, sleet, and freezing rain mainly tonight through Sunday. A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for far northeast Georgia and a Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for generally along and north of the I-20 corridor.

Strong winds of 25 mph gusting up to 35 mph are likely tonight into Sunday for north Georgia and much of central Georgia along with gusts up to 50 mph in the northern higher elevations. A Wind Advisory has been issued accordingly for north Georgia and much of central Georgia.

Rain mixing with or changing to snow, sleet, and freezing rain will continue through Sunday across portions of north Georgia. The Winter Storm Warning and Winter Weather Advisory will continue to be in effect until midnight Sunday night.

Gusty winds will continue through Sunday morning and strong winds will continue until 12 p.m. Lingering black ice potential will continue through Monday morning.

For live updates on storm-related information and closures, please check our live coverage frequently throughout the weekend.

Looking ahead, there is a slight chance of some light snow in the far north for late Thursday into Friday, though there is great uncertainty this far out in the forecast.

