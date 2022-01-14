Snow Update: When will Georgia get snow and how much?

North Georgia and Metro Atlanta are awaiting the chance of a weekend snow storm with a mixture of anticipation and dread today. Here’s what the forecast looks like right now and what you can expect.

The timeframe: The National Weather Service predicts snow will fall in Georgia between late Saturday night and late Sunday night.

How much snow to expect: If you live in Northeast Georgia north of a line that includes Athens and North Fulton County, you can expect significant accumulations of snow or ice with some impassable roads and possible power outages. This area is expected to get up to six inches of snow.

If you live in Northwest Georgia or south of Athens, you can expect smaller accumulations of snow or ice, and travel disruptions. This area is expected to get about two inches of sleet and snow.

If you live North of Macon and South of I-20, you may see light accumulations of snow or ice, but mostly rain is expected.

More information: A strong upper level storm system will combine with very cold temperatures aloft and near the ground to produce wintry precipitation this weekend.

The rain will begin mixing with and changing to snow after midnight on Saturday night and switch to mainly snow over far northeast Georgia with a mix of rain, freezing rain, sleet and snow over the rest of north Georgia during the day Sunday.

Light snow or snow flurries will be ending from west to east Sunday evening. The heaviest snow will fall on Sunday over far northeast Georgia, where a Winter Storm Watch is in effect and up to six inches of snow is expected with higher amounts possible at elevations above 2000 feet.

Elsewhere across north Georgia north of I-20, up to two inches of sleet and snow and up to two-tenths (0.20) of an inch of ice will be possible.

South of I-20, there may be some snow or sleet mixed with the rain but little to no accumulation is expected. After the precipitation clears out Sunday night, temperatures will fall into the 20s and any remaining liquid runoff from earlier precipitation will likely freeze on roadways across north Georgia. These icy spots will persist well into Monday morning.

