UGA fans react to National Championship Win

In the odd event that you don’t have any friends who are Georgia fans, and no one has approached you this morning to say “Go Dawgs!” or “How ’bout dem Dawgs,” you need to know that the University of Georgia won the National Football Championship last night.

For those who weren’t paying attention, Georgia defeated Alabama 33-18.

As expected, Georgia fans after waiting for a National Championship for over 40 years have not been quiet about it and many of them expressed their joy on social media.

Below is a sampling of what your fellow Dawgs fans are saying this morning.

It’s gonna be a long day of Go Dawgs kicking off every meeting. — Caitlanta (@caitratch) January 11, 2022

Aiight Hawks lets get it together because the Braves and Dawgs got me used to having nice things. Its hard to go back to Popeyes after you done had Papadeaux — DSGB Since ‘83 (@escott1028) January 11, 2022

If they closed down school for the braves they need that SAME energy for UGA ! — Andrea Howell (@Talk_2Drea) January 11, 2022

Woke up and it’s still real. Braves and Dawgs in the same year. Who would have ever thought?! — Em (@EmWoBo) January 11, 2022

“Two simple words which express the sentiments of the entire Bulldog nation: Go Dawgs!” -Larry Munson — Tyler Mosley (@TMosley7) January 11, 2022

Goodnight y’all. Us Georgia sports fans are going to sleep happy!! It’s been a great past year and a half with our #Hawks, #Braves, #UGA!! #Blessed 🙏 — Yuriy Andriyashchuk🇺🇦🇷🇺 (@YuriyATL) January 11, 2022

You know…I won't sugar coat it. 2021 ended very crappy for me. But Braves finally breakthrough for another WS title & now my Dawgs sealing the deal getting there 2nd title since 1980, first in my lifetime. Can't help but feel 2022 will be a good year now^^ #GoDawgs — 2022LoadingPleaseStandBy (@YotefoxCobalt) January 11, 2022

We are the Champions! National Champions that is! So proud of my Georgia Bulldogs for bringing home a National Championship! GO DAWGS! — Kathy Miller (@kathymill4072) January 11, 2022

Seriously! Even tho I’ve been an avid GA Tech fan for nearly 75 years, I’m extremely proud of the Georgia Football team. I was actually at the Sugar Bowl Game when UGA beat Notre Dame and won their last National Championship in 1980! — Gary Price (@garysquirespri1) January 11, 2022

So proud of #KirbySmart and our #Dawgs. We’ve been waiting for this for a while and always knew our boys had it to win. — John Murray (@JohnMurrayII) January 11, 2022

How Bout Them Dawgs!!! I still can’t believe it. What a great season and finished off beating the best. #godawgs #elite — Scott Collins (@TScottCollins) January 11, 2022

Every meeting from now on will start and end with Go Dawgs. I don’t care who’s in the meeting. — Juice (@JustinShelf) January 11, 2022

Another thing: Dad mentioned the famous Larry Munson sugar falling from the sky call. I wonder what good ole Mr. Munson would have said about this game. RIP DGD still can’t believe we won. Go Dawgs! — Bradley Reeves (@breeves47) January 11, 2022

