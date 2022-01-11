UGA fans react to National Championship Win

In the odd event that you don’t have any friends who are Georgia fans, and no one has approached you this morning to say “Go Dawgs!” or “How ’bout dem Dawgs,” you need to know that the University of Georgia won the National Football Championship last night.
For those who weren’t paying attention, Georgia defeated Alabama 33-18.
As expected, Georgia fans after waiting for a National Championship for over 40 years have not been quiet about it and many of them expressed their joy on social media.
Below is a sampling of what your fellow Dawgs fans are saying this morning.