7-year-old Georgia girl killed by hit and run driver

ACWORTH — Police in Cobb County are asking for your help finding a hit and run driver who struck and killed a 7-year-old girl Sunday night.

According to police, the 7-year-old autistic girl had left her home unbeknownst to her parents and was walking along New McEver Road after 10 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 9, when she was struck and killed by an unknown vehicle that fled the scene.

The vehicle should have front end damage, damage to one or both headlight assemblies, and be missing a University of Alabama vanity plate, shown below.

Anyone with information is asked to call 770-499-3987.

