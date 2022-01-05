Here’s how much snow Georgia actually got this week

If you — or your children — were excited about the prospect of snow on Monday, the result was disappointing. However, the no-snow to light dusting most Georgians experienced isn’t the full story.

The National Weather Service released the actual inch counts for areas of Georgia and — as it turns out — some parts of Georgia actually got up to 5 inches of snow.

Most areas impacted by the snow had just a trace amount to less than an inch, though the higher elevations of north Georgia and the mountains received 2 inches to almost 5 inches of snow in spots.

Today’s Weather: While the snow is gone now, somewhat cooler temperatures remain after last week’s record high temperatures.

Today’s the weather is expected to be overcast with a high of 61 degrees.Tonight skies will be mostly clear and temperatures could dip down to 37 degrees.

Tomorrow there is a 40 percent chance of rain.

