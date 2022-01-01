Here’s a New Year’s Resolution you may not have thought of

As we kick off another year it is time to make New Year’s resolutions and set goals for ourselves and our families.

Among the flurry of weight loss, exercise and career-oriented resolutions, it is also common for people to come back from their holiday break and engage more with local, regional and national news.

While most people don’t make this a formal resolution, we would like to shamelessly ask our fellow Georgians to be more intentional about staying informed, particularly on statewide and local issues this year. We live in politically charged times, and while national politics and issues tend to have everyone’s attention, the actions of your local officials and politicians actually have more impact on your day to day life than the occupant of the Oval Office.

We want you to be informed about what is happening in your community, state and region whether it is a big issue like the coronavirus pandemic or a smaller local issue like reducing traffic congestion on your way to work.

It is easy, especially after an election season to avoid news. We’ve all done it. You’d be surprised to know that even those who report the news sometimes choose not to consume it. But, there are a multitude of reasons to pay more attention to your local news sources.

Let’s take a look at a few issues this year that will be important in Georgia that you may want to be more informed about as the year progresses.

This year, Georgians will go to the polls to either reelect Brian Kemp or to elect a new governor. We will also be voting for new state representatives, several congressional seats and one U.S. Senate seat. State, local, and school officials will be crafting and re-crafting their coronavirus response plans, and you’ll also want to stay on top of traffic, weather, crime, education and safety issues that impact your family.

