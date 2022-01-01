Georgia braces for severe storms overnight

Meteorologists throughout Georgia are warning residents to stay aware of the weather as they go to bed tonight. Severe storms are expected in the late night and early morning hours.

A storm system moving into North and West Central Georgia in the early morning hours could bring severe storms, damaging wind and tornadoes.

Current models show the most sever part of the storms arriving in North Georgia between 2 a.m. and 4 a.m. You may want to have a weather radio or weather alert app at your bedside tonight since the storms are arriving in the overnight hours.

Some of the storms could become strong to severe. The primary threats will be damaging wind gusts, periods of heavy rain, and isolated brief tornadoes.

Additional rounds of thunderstorms will continue across portions of north and central Georgia on Sunday. Some of these storms may be severe with damaging wind gusts, periods of heavy rainfall, and an isolated brief tornado.

There is also a possibility for some mixed wintry precipitation in far northern Georgia late Sunday night into early Monday morning.

