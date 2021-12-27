DUI arrest made in serious injury motorcycle crash in Acworth

ACWORTH — A 47-year-old motorcycle driver has been seriously injured after a crash Sunday involving a pickup truck in Acworth.

The Cobb County Police Department is assisting the City of Acworth Police Department with the investigation of the crash that occurred just after 6:15 p.m. on Cherokee Street north of Lake Acworth Drive in the city of Acworth.

According to investigators, a black 2001 Harley-Davidson XL1200C was heading southbound on Cherokee Street in the right turn lane to westbound Lake Acworth Drive. A brown 2017 GMC Sierra was exiting the Racetrac gas station and entered the path of the Harley-Davidson.

Police say the operator of the motorcycle applied the brakes to avoid striking the GMC but the motorcycle overturned and the operator was ejected.

The driver of the motorcycle was transported to Kennestone Hospital with serious injuries.

The driver of the GMC, a 56-year-old Roswell man was taken into custody at the scene and has been charged with DUI, Failure to Yield, and Serious Injury by Vehicle.

This investigation remains active and anyone with information can call 770-499-3987.