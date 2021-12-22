How much do you need to save to retire in Georgia?

A 2019 report from the Federal Reserve found that nearly one in every four American adults have no retirement savings. During the economic crisis brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, that share has likely grown. Despite stimulus payments and enhanced unemployment benefits, millions of Americans have reduced retirement account contributions or stopped them entirely — some have even been forced to make withdrawals. Here is what you can do if the coronavirus is threatening your retirement.

At age 65, Americans are expected to live an average of another 19.4 years, and the typical retirement-age American spends $50,220 a year. Multiply those figures, and add in a little extra for unforeseen expenses and additional financial security, and a comfortable retirement costs an estimated $1,120,408 in the United States.

In Georgia, goods and services are about 7% less expensive than average, and life expectancy among retirement-age residents is about a year below the national average. As a result, a comfortable retirement will cost an average of $995,777 in the state, about $124,600 less than the U.S. average.

Georgia has a relatively small retirement-aged population. Just 14.3% of state residents are 65 or older, compared to 16.5% of all Americans.

State level calculations in this story are based on the average annual expenditure of $50,220 for Americans 65 years and older in 2019, as reported in the BLS Consumer Expenditure Survey. This figure is adjusted by state to account for both cost of living and life expectancy at age 65, and then multiplied by 115% in order to reflect greater financial stability and comfort in retirement. All data in this story is from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, Bureau of Economic Analysis, and the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation.