These two Georgia cities are among the most generous in America

Fundraising website GoFundMe.com recently released its Charitable Giving report, which includes a list of the most generous cities in the country. Two Georgia cities made the top ten list this year.

Marietta is the number two most generous city and Alpharetta is the number four most generous city for supporting individuals, causes, and organizations this year.

In the report, the company states, “If 2020 was a year in crisis, 2021 was The Year of Gratitude. We saw this sentiment echoed throughout the GoFundMe community, with 15 million messages of thank you to and from the community and millions of donors who stepped up to help others every day. ”

The most generous cities in America, based on the number of donations per capita on GoFundMe, are:

SPRING, TX MARIETTA, GA SILVER SPRING, MD MIAMI, FL ALPHARETTA, GA FORT LAUDERDALE, FL MINNEAPOLIS, MN OLYMPIA, WA SARASOTA, FL BRADENTON, FL

The report also includes the year’s most notable moments, ranging from the Stop Asian Hate movement to the Surfside condo collapse. With a donation being made through GoFundMe every second, the platform serves as a zeitgeist of today’s societal needs and aspirations.

Findings include:

434 donations made by the most generous donor

1 donation made every second to help people across the globe

15 million messages of thank you to and from the GoFundMe community

1 in 3 fundraisers are started for someone else

Fastest growing categories: Newlyweds and Animals

Ireland is the most generous country, for the third year in a row.

March 28, 2021: The most generous day of the year

Texas Storms: Nearly $10 million raised

Stop Asian Hate: Fundraisers in Canada, Australia, and the UK raising over $7 million.

India COVID: tens of millions raised

Surfside Condo Collapse: $2.4 million raised

Germany floods: millions raised

Wildfires Around the World: millions raised

Hurricane Ida: 250,000 donors

Founded in 2010, GoFundMe is the largest global fundraising platform that empowers people to give and receive help. Since then, more than $15 billion from over 200 million donations has uplifted those with needs and dreams, while making an impact at scale.