16-year-old Georgia girl goes missing from high school

A 16-year-old Sumter County girl went missing at Sumter County High School yesterday. She was last seen at the school at 8:15 a.m.

According to the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office, 16-year-old Gabriella McGrother was last seen wearing a black hoodie with a white Nike logo, light blue skinny jeans and white vans shoes.

Gabriella is described as having dark hair, brown eyes, about 5’2″ in height and weighing about 150 pounds.

Anyone with information on Gabriella’s whereabouts is asked to call the sheriff’s office at (229) 924-4094.