Peeler Road in Dunwoody just got more pedestrian friendly

DUNWOODY — Peeler Road in Dunwoody just got a little safer for pedestrians with the completion of the Peeler Road sidewalk project.

The project included drainage improvements, bicycle lanes on both sides of Peeler Road and crosswalks with rapid flashing beacons for access to Brook Run Park at DeKalb Drive and Cherring Drive.

“This is part of our plan to improve safety for pedestrians and bicyclists, while also increasing connectivity in Dunwoody,” said Dunwoody Mayor Lynn Deutsch. “The location of this project is key since it makes Brook Run Park more accessible to those who walk or bike to the park.”

The new sidewalk runs along the south side of Peeler Road between Equestrian Way and Cherring Lane, where it ties into an existing sidewalk. At one point near Cherring Drive, the sidewalk connects to the shared-use path at Brook Run Park, then winds through the treeline.

DeKalb County’s Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax was used to pay for the $1.3 million project.

“This was an unusual design, but it’s one that allowed us to save trees and enhance the aesthetics,” said Dunwoody Public Works Director Michael Smith. “By preserving the trees and natural drainage along the edge of the park, we were able to minimize the impact and reduce project costs.”