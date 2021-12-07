Ring video doorbells are having an outage

If you’re unable to connect to your Ring video doorbell today, you aren’t alone.

Ring.com reported an outage to its systems just after 11 a.m. Tuesday.

The company released the following statement on its website.

“We have identified an issue that may cause failures throughout the app such as settings changes not saving and live videos (dings, motions, live views) to fail to connect. This issue may also cause login failures on all platforms including Ring.com.

“Customer Support phone and chat systems are also affected. Neighbors may have difficulties getting in touch with our support team. We are working to resolve this as soon as possible. We appreciate your patience and understanding in the meantime.”

According to the company website, the service is experiencing a major outage to its website, and doorbell alerts with degraded performance on most other services.

The Ring.com difficulties are part of a larger outage in Amazon’s AWS cloud servers that has also taken out Disney+, Venmo and Alexa, among other parts of the web.

No timeline was given for when the service might resume.