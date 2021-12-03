Search continues for missing Tybee Island man

TYBEE ISLAND — Police in Tybee Island are asking for your help locating a man who has been missing since Monday.

Lucas Gooden recently moved to Tybee Island for work and was staying in a local motel. Police say none of his family or friends have seen or heard from him since Monday.

Since his disappearance, Gooden’s loved ones found his cell phone near the intersection of Miller Avenue and 14th Street. That phone has since been relinquished into our police custody. Police say they are concerned about Gooden and are seeking the public’s assistance in learning of his whereabouts.

If you know Lucas or have any pertinent information to share, please contact Detective Erica Coreno at (912)786-5600 or ecoreno@cityoftybee.org.

In the meantime, if anyone should spot Lucas Gooden or have contact, call the Tybee Island Police Department at (912)786-5600 or dial 911.