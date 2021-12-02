Cobb County police rescue kidnapped children

Three kidnapped children have been rescued by Cobb County police officers after their father was stabbed and they were taken.

Police officers responded to a person stabbed at a home on Mableton Parkway in Mableton Wednesday at about 9 p.m.

They found a 31-year-old man inside his trailer suffering from several sharp force trauma injuries and lacerations. The man told police that several masked men along with his ex-girlfriend had forced their way into his home, stabbed him, and kidnapped his three children.

Investigators tracked the children down at he Super 8 Motel located at 417 Church Street in Decatur.

Detectives arrived at the hotel early Thursday morning and with the assistance of the Decatur Police Department they were able to recover the children unharmed in the hotel room.

The man’s ex-girlfriend and three adult males were taken in for questioning by detectives.

This investigation remains ongoing, and anyone with information is asked to call 770-499-3945.