What happened: Deputies arrived at 275 Robert C. Daniel Parkway around 5:35 p.m. Saturday and found 22-year-old Richard Brewton inside a back room with another employee, who appeared frightened. Deputies moved in before Brewton could lock the door.

What was found: A handgun was recovered from Brewton’s person after he was taken into custody.

What employees said: According to deputies, Brewton told coworkers he was involved in a murder on Broad Street the night before. Investigators were notified of that claim.

⚠️ Reminder: Crime articles contain only charges and information from police reports and law enforcement statements. Suspects and defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.