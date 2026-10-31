AUGUSTA — A 22-year-old man was taken into custody at a Jim ‘N Nick’s restaurant in Augusta on Halloween after employees called for help, saying he had a gun and was alone with a manager in a closed room.
What happened: Deputies arrived at 275 Robert C. Daniel Parkway around 5:35 p.m. Saturday and found 22-year-old Richard Brewton inside a back room with another employee, who appeared frightened. Deputies moved in before Brewton could lock the door.
What was found: A handgun was recovered from Brewton’s person after he was taken into custody.
What employees said: According to deputies, Brewton told coworkers he was involved in a murder on Broad Street the night before. Investigators were notified of that claim.
⚠️ Reminder: Crime articles contain only charges and information from police reports and law enforcement statements. Suspects and defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
B.T. Clark is the Publisher of The Georgia Sun and author of Principles Are Like Pants… You Ought to Have Some. Over two decades in journalism, he has served as Managing Editor of Neighbor Newspapers in metro Atlanta and Digital Director at Times-Journal Inc., earning multiple awards along the way. His work has appeared in newspapers across the state, including The Cherokee Tribune and The Marietta Daily Journal.