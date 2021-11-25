18-year-old charged with stabbing his mother on Thanksgiving

LAWRENCEVILLE — An 18-year-old is in custody after the Thanksgiving stabbing and murder of his mother in Lawrenceville.

According to the Gwinnett County Police Department, shortly before noon, officers dispatched to a domestic related assault on Misty Valley Court in unincorporated Lawrenceville.

When officers arrived, they found 42-year-old Marcia Chance dead inside of the residence. Her son, 18-year-old Varian Hibbert was taken into custody. Detectives are currently investigating the motive for the assault.

Hibbert has been charged with Felony Murder, Aggravated Assault, and Possession of a knife during the commission of a felony, and is currently at the Gwinnett County Detention Center.

If anyone has any information to share in an open investigation, please contact GCPD detectives at 770-513-5300. To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com.

Reminder: Crime stories contain only charges and information from police reports. Suspects and defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.