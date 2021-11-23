Two killed in Bibb County apartment fire

The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office and Macon-Bibb Fire Department responded to an apartment building at 3775 Houston Avenue in the EZ Green Apartment complex, at 2:21 a.m. Tuesday.

When they arrived the apartment building was fully involved. The Fire Department was able to keep the fire from spreading to any other buildings. Firefighters found an adult woman and an adult man dead in the residence.

Both victims were pronounce dead on scene by Deputy Coroner Lonnie Miley.

At this time identification of the victims has not been confirmed and the cause of the fire is unknown. An autopsy will be performed to confirm the cause of death and identification.

Anyone with information in reference to this incident is urged to contact the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.