Two Milton teens suspected in killing of Roswell man

Two Milton teens have been arrested in connection with the killing of 24-year-old Conner Mediate on Oct. 14.

The Alpharetta Police Department, with the assistance of the North Fulton SWAT team, arrested 17-year-old Cameron Walker and 18-year-old Jonathan Murray on Nov. 16.

The arrests follow an intense month long investigation that identified the two Milton High School student athletes as the perpetrators.

Mediate was a graduate of St. Francis High School, where he played varsity football. He graduated from Kennesaw State University last year.

The case remains under investigation and the Alpharetta Police Department requests that anyone with pertinent information contact the department tip line at 678-297-6307.

