Holcomb Woods in Roswell is under new ownership

ROSWELL — Dilweg, a leading Southeast real estate investment firm, today announces the purchase of Holcomb Woods, a single story office park in Roswell. The park is made up of four one-story buildings, which consists of approximately 244,000 square feet of office space.

The space was previously owned by RexxHall Realty.

“We are increasingly focused on single story offices and believe that it will continue to play a significant role for office users, especially in our current environment,” said Blake Underwood, Managing Director of Acquisitions for Dilweg. “A growing number of tenants are seeking hassle-free spaces in creative, collaborative buildings. Holcomb Woods, once renovated, adds another option for users seeking unique experiences within our single story portfolio in Atlanta.”

One of Holcomb Woods’ most notable tenants is OTR Capital, a transportation-focused factoring company recognized as one of the “Top Workplaces in Atlanta” by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

OTR Capital employs more than 250 team members and occupies approximately 46,000 square feet of office space at its Holcomb Woods headquarters. Holcomb Woods is conveniently located off Holcomb Bridge Road.

The property offers direct suite access, abundant surface parking, and significant green space with walkable access to the Big Creek Greenway trailhead.

Dilweg plans to implement $4 million in improvements to the landscaping, signage, indoor and outdoor amenity spaces, and building exteriors. JLL’s Huston Green represented RexxHall Realty in the sale.