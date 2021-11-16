How likely are you to be in a fatal car accident in Georgia?

Despite how hectic traffic can be in Georgia — particularly in metro Atlanta — Georgians are at a lower risk than residents of other states of being involved in a fatal car crash, according to a recent study.

Statistics from the National Safety Council found that in 2020, 4.8 million Americans were seriously injured in car crashes.

But where in America poses the biggest risk?

Interested in road safety, Upliftlegalfunding.com assessed a range of driving variables using a gradient boost model to establish the relative probability of having a fatal car crash in each American state.

The Results:

Upliftlegalfunding.com found that drivers in Idaho need to be the most cautious as there is a 1.73% probability they could be involved in a serious car crash – the highest of all states.

In second position is Maine, as there is a 1.59% probability of drivers in the state known for its rocky coastline being involved in a life-threatening car crash. This is followed by the District of Columbia in third place – drivers risk a 1.58% probability of a deadly car crash.

Georgia is down in 47th position, as drivers have a much lower probability (0.55%)of being involved in a fatal car crash.

At the end in 51st spot is California. Out of all the drivers in the United States, California drivers have the lowest probability of being involved in a lethal car crash at just 0.13%.