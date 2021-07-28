Two teens identified in Grayson parking lot shooting

GRAYSON — Gwinnett County Police have released the names of the two teenage boys involved in a parking lot shooting in Grayson Monday night.

According to police, 17-year-old Orbit Pough was found dead from a gunshot wound when officers arrived and 17-year-old Jaiden Williams was shot and taken to a local hospital.

Police say an altercation between two men in the parking lot of a Grayson business ended in gunfire when both teens shot each other.

At this time detectives say they have not identified any other party involved in the shooting and are investigating the motive that led to the two shooting each other.

