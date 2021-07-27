It’s time to talk to your kids about school safety

With schools starting back up soon, the Marietta Police Department is reminding everyone to start the year off safe by discussing back to school safety with your children.
The department is asking you to ensure your children are familiar with general information that may be needed if they get lost or encounter police officers. Role playing with with your children is recommended as well as taking time to discuss personal safety and awareness.
According to the Police Department, before starting the school year your kids should:
- Know their address, telephone number and how to contact a parent or guardian.
- Remain aware of their surroundings.
- Walk or bike with another person, whenever possible. Stay in well-lit areas.
- Limit the use of devices that may distract them.
- Avoid engaging with or answering questions from strangers.
- Report immediately to a trusted adult if something occurs that makes them feel unsafe.