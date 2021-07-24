Man who fired gun in Brookhaven apartment complex arrested

BROOKHAVEN — The Brookhaven Police Department has apprehended a man who fired a pistol inside an apartment before fleeing into a wooded area, prompting a large-scale police response.

At about 7:15 a.m. Saturday, Brookhaven Police Officers responded to a report of a man armed with a gun inside the Sierra Gardens apartment complex at 3649 Buford Highway.

According to police, the man was threatening suicide and fired at least one round inside the apartment, which went through the apartment floor.

As Officers arrived, the male fled into the wooded area behind the apartment complex. While in the woods, police say the man fired at least two more shots.

Brookhaven Police officers established a perimeter around the area in which the man was believed to be and conducted a search of that area. Over the course of the next several hours, Brookhaven Police investigators worked to determine where the man might have fled, and negotiators from the North Metro Crisis Negotiation Team remained in contact with him. A clinician from the Brookhaven Police Department’s Mental Health Co-Responder program also responded to assist with negotiations, and officers were assisted by police canines and drones.

At about 2 p.m. investigators determined the man was located inside an apartment in the Esquire Apartments at 3102 Buford Highway. Members of the North Metro SWAT team apprehended him without incident. The suspect did not fire any additional rounds, and no officers fired their weapons.

No one was injured during this incident.

Residents in the surrounding areas had been asked to shelter in place and to be alert for this man, police say they may resume their normal activities.

Because of the circumstances surrounding this incident, police are not publicly identifying the man at this time.