Police say a Lawrenceville man killed his wife and then killed himself

New details have been released about yesterday’s homicide in Lawrenceville. Police say a man killed his wife and then killed himself. Investigators are continuing to investigate a motive for the slaying, but have identified the victim as 36-year-old Claudia Settle and her husband as 41-year-old Henry Settle.

The slaying occurred on Braemore Mill Dr. at about 9:30 am. Monday. Officers responded to a domestic call at a residence and found a Henry Settle dead and Claudia Settle suffering from gunshot wounds in an upstairs bedroom. She was transported to a local hospital where she died from her injuries.

Two children were in the downstairs of the residence and were taken to safety by responding officers.

Detectives are still working on the timeline of events that led up to the homicide.

If anyone has any information to share in this case, please contact GCPD detectives at 770-513-5300. To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com. Crime Stoppers tipsters can receive a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.

The case number is 21-054660.

GET UPDATES ON THIS STORY: Sign up for our free Email newsletter.