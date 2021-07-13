22-year-old Albany woman charged with Tifton homicide

A 22-year-old Albany woman has been arrested and charged in connection with a homicide that occurred Friday night in Tifton. On Saturday, July 10, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation arrested Alexis Danielle Banks of Albany, for felony murder and three counts of aggravated assault.

Banks is being held at the Crisp County Jail.

A house party was being held on Union Road in Tifton when the shooting occurred. When police officers arrived on the scene they discovered 23-year-old Jada Golson had been shot. Golson later died at a local hospital. Chadwick Sears, age 31, of Tifton, and Tenaya Ladale Hill, age 20, of Tifton, also suffered from gunshot wounds and were transported to a local hospital.

The body of Jada Golson was transported to the GBI Crime Lab for autopsy.

This investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Tift County Sheriff’s Office at 229-388-6020 or the GBI Sylvester Field Office at 229-777-2080. Tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS(8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.