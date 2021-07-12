Publix is coming to Senoia

SENOIA — Shoppers in the Senoia area will have a new grocery option later this month.

Publix Super Markets will open a new store Wednesday, July 28 at 7 a.m. in the Senoia Village shopping center.

The 48,300 square-foot store will bring 135 new jobs to the area. The store will have traditional grocery, dairy and frozen food departments along with full-service bakery, deli, pharmacy, seafood, meat and fresh produce departments.

“Publix is proud to continue to grow in Coweta County,” said Brenda Reid, spokesperson for Publix’s Atlanta Division. “This will be our fourth store in the county and our first in the town of Senoia.”

Publix offers numerous contactless pay options and convenient shopping services like curbside pick-up, grocery delivery powered by Instacart and pharmacy delivery. It will also offer indoor café seating on the mezzanine and Wi-Fi throughout the store.

Publix currently operates 1,272 stores in Florida, Georgia, Alabama, Tennessee, South Carolina, North Carolina and Virginia.