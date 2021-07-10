Georgia man shot in head while driving home

ALBANY — The Albany Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred in the Gillespie Avenue and Willow Street area.

A 43-year-old man reported he was shot in the head as he drove home around 9:53 p.m. Friday night. He went down Avalon Avenue and turned onto Willow Street when he saw two vehicles with the doors open on each side of the road. At that point, he started hearing gunshots and then realized he was injured.

Police say they have not identified a suspect in the shooting.

Witnesses say they saw a small white car that looked like a white four-door Toyota with black trimming at the bottom.

Anyone with information about this incident can contact Albany Area Crimestoppers at 229-436-TIPS or the Albany Police Department at 229-431-2100.

