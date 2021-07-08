Santa is coming to Atlanta in July

We may be in the thick of Atlanta’s heat and humidity, but that isn’t going to stop Jolly Old St. Nick from making a visit to an Atlanta visit for Christmas in July.

Children’s Museum of Atlanta is bringing everything merry and bright to the museum stage in partnership with Georgia Festival of Trees – a nonprofit and seasonal display benefitting Wellspring Living – with the Christmas in July celebration on Tuesday, July 27 from 10 a.m. to noon.

Visitors are invited to get in the spirit a few months early by taking family photos with Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus during their summer vacation in Atlanta.

The Museum is also offering a limited-time membership promotion, including two complimentary single-use parking passes for the first 50 memberships purchased on Sunday, July 25, as well as the first 20 memberships purchased in person on Tuesday, July 27. Parking passes will be mailed to the

new members.

WHAT:

Christmas in July at Children’s Museum of Atlanta

Holiday-themed summer event in collaboration with Georgia Festival of Trees

WHEN:

Tuesday, July 27

Session A: 10 a.m.-noon

WHERE:

Children’s Museum of Atlanta – CMA Stage

275 Centennial Olympic Park Dr NW

Atlanta, GA 30313

MORE INFO:

To learn more about Children’s Museum of Atlanta’s events and offerings, please visit childrensmuseumatlanta.org. Connect with the Museum on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube and Pinterest.