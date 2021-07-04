24-year-old dies in Forsyth County motorcycle crash

A 24-year-old Cumming man is dead after an afternoon motorcycle crash in Forsyth County Saturday.

Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office and Fire Department were dispatched to the area of Buford Dam Road and Timber Lake Trail in reference to a collision between a SUV and a motorcycle at about 2:36 p.m.

According to the sheriff’s office, preliminary investigation, indicates a 2017 Buick Enclave and was traveling east on Buford Dam Road with a 2013 Yamaha FZ8 behind it. A 2007 Chevy Tahoe was traveling west on Buford Dam Road.

The Buick stopped for traffic due to another eastbound vehicle turning left onto Timber Lake Trail. The Yamaha was unable to stop in time and the right side of the motorcycle clipped the driver’s side rear corner of the Buick, sheriff’s officials say.

“The motorcycle then crossed over into the westbound lane directly in front of the Tahoe,” said sheriff’s department spokesperson Stacie Miller, “The driver of the Tahoe attempted to brake and steer to the right but was unable to avoid the crash.”

The driver of the Yamaha, 24-year-old Tyler Wilson of Cumming, was pronounced deceased at the scene. The crash remains under investigation.

