Meet Johns Creek’s new police chief

JOHNS CREEK — The city of Johns Creek has a new police chief, nearly a year after the previous chief came under fire for comments he made about Black Lives Matter protests.

Mark J. Mitchell was sworn in last month as the new police chief. A 28-year law enforcement veteran, Mitchell most recently served as the chief of staff for the Georgia Department of Juvenile Justice and prior to that was the Chief of Police for the City of Canton.

Mitchell becomes the third police chief in the city’s 14-year history and will oversee a staff of 79 sworn police positions and more than a dozen civilian staff.

Mitchell replaces former police chief Chris Byers, who resigned just five months after being named police chief in March of last year.

Mitchell received a master’s degree in Criminal Justice from Troy University and is a graduate of the 207th Session of the FBI National Academy. He has more than 14 years of command level experience in police administration, criminal investigations, special operations, juvenile justice, and behavioral issues including mental illness or crisis intervention.

“With almost three decades of law enforcement experience, his knowledge of public engagement, building trust and creating lasting relationships within diverse communities, Mark is an ideal fit for our community,” Densmore said. “He has an intimate understanding of what it takes to run an agency the size of ours and he brings an appreciation for the exceptional level of service Johns Creek residents expect and deserve.”

The City of Johns Creek selected the International Association of Chiefs of Police to manage the national search for a highly qualified candidate to be the next Police Chief for the city. The city and the organization defined the candidate profile through stakeholder interviews, an evaluation of the policing environment, and connecting with elected and appointed leaders, department heads, members of the Johns Creek Police Department, and members of the community.

“I am confident Mark will be an outstanding Chief who will proactively and respectfully engage with our community to build upon public trust, promote inclusion, and foster a confidence within the department,” said Johns Creek Mayor Mike Bodker. “He is a tremendous asset for our city and we look forward to his guidance and leadership in helping keep Johns Creek one of the safest cities in the country.”

Mitchells goals include creating a culture of respect, trust and inclusion within the Johns Creek Police Department.

“I am honored to be appointed as the next Chief of Police for Johns Creek and I am eager to share my vision for establishing a winning culture of trust, respect, inclusion, and professional development within the department,” Mitchell said. “I am confident my experience and my approach to 21st Century Policing will have a positive impact within the community.”