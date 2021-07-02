Georgia man arrested for pointing a laser at a police helicopter

Gwinnett County Police Officers arrested a man after they say he pointed a laser at a police helicopter flying in the area of Twin Brook Way on July 1.

The police helicopter was patrolling the local area shortly after 10 p.m. when a green laser was pointed at the cockpit area of the aircraft.

The pilot of the helicopter was able to guide officers to the location where the person was pointing the laser. When officers arrived, they met the suspect, who initially denied pointing the laser at the aircraft. According to police, when the man was confronted with the fact that he was on video pointing the laser, he admitted to officers that he pointed the laser at the helicopter.

The man was arrested for using a laser against an aircraft. The case will also be referred to the Federal Aviation Administration to be presented to the US Attorney’s Office for possible federal prosecution.

Why it matters: Pointing a laser at an aircraft is extremely dangerous as it can hinder the pilot’s ability to handle the aircraft and interfere with the equipment on board. Pointing a laser at an aircraft is illegal, criminal in nature but most important unsafe.