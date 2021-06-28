Georgia firefighter dies in boating accident

The Gainesville Fire Department confirmed yesterday that firefighter Chandler Patterson died over the weekend in a boating accident.

Chandler died after a boating accident on Lake Tugaloo Saturday evening, while spending time off with his family and friends. Chandler had been with the Gainesville Fire Department since June 2019. He was 27-years old.

“Chandler was a super friendly person with an incredible personality! He brought smiles to everyone around him with his laid back and caring demeanor. He will be missed dearly,” the department posted on its Facebook page.

Flags at all fire stations in Gainesville will be lowered in memory Patterson.

