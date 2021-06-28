A tropical depression is about to dump rain on north and central Georgia

Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms are expected this afternoon and into tonight, mainly over north and east central Georgia.

According to the National Weather Service, low pressure east of the Georgia and Florida coasts may develop into a tropical system as it moves west into south and central Georgia bringing areas of very heavy rain tonight and Tuesday.

Isolated flooding may occur in heavier rain bands. A few storms could become strong with gusty winds, heavy rainfall and lightning being the primary threats.

Scattered to numerous thunderstorms are expected across north and central Georgia from Tuesday through Sunday. A few strong to severe thunderstorms will be possible each day. Damaging wind gusts, locally heavy rainfall, and frequent lightning will be the primary threats with any stronger storms that develop.

