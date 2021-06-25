GBI: Georgia man killed by police after he fired shots at woman

CUMMING — A Forsyth County man was shot and killed by officers after police say he pointed a gun at a woman and shot at her Thursday evening.

The shooting occurred at a residence off of Dahlonega Highway in Cumming.

According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, the early investigation shows that a woman called 911 asking for help. Officers responded to the scene and positioned themselves in a location to observe the nature of the scene. Once there, officers heard shots fired.

The officers were able to locate a man, identified as 40-year-old Yonatan Aguilera, of Cumming, who police say pointed a firearm in the direction of a woman at the scene of the incident.

According to the GBI, Aguilera fired at least one round in the direction of the woman into the ground. A deputy fired at Aguilera and shot him multiple times. Deputies rendered aid to Aguilera, but he died at the scene. The woman was not injured.

No officers were injured in this incident.

The GBI will continue its independent investigation Once completed, it will be provided to the Bell Forsyth District Attorney for review.