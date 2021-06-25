48-year-old woman goes missing from Grady Hospital

Police are asking for your help locating a 48-year-old woman who went missing from Grady Hospital on June 17.

According to the Atlanta Police Department Zinab Mahamud was last seen on June 17, while being treated at Grady Hospital. She is a black female, 5’5 in height and weighs about 200 pounds.

Police say Mahamud is diabetic. Her missing persons investigation is being documented under case number 21-176-1609.

If any information is known on her whereabouts, please contact 911 or the Atlanta Police Homicide/Adult Missing Persons Unit at 404-546-4235.

