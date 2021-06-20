Weather Update: What to expect Sunday and Monday in Georgia

With the remnants of Claudette pushing across the area today, some isolated tornadoes are possible mainly across central Georgia. There could also be some isolated severe storms with gusty winds, according to the National Weather Service.

The Flash Flood Watch will remain in effect across portions of north and central Georgia through this evening as continued periods of heavy rainfall are expected. Heavy rainfall could lead to quick rises of smaller creeks and streams, river flooding, and urban flash flooding.

There will be a chance for thunderstorms across the area for Monday and Tuesday with an approaching front and upper disturbance. Some isolated strong to severe storms are possible with gusty winds and isolated tornadoes.

The chance for thunderstorms looks to be primarily across central Georgia for Wednesday and Thursday, then return to both north and central Georgia for Friday and Saturday. Some isolated strong to severe storms cannot be ruled out.

