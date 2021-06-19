Funeral arrangements announced for Holly Springs Police officer who was dragged by car

The funeral for fallen Holly Springs Police Officer Joe Burson will take place Monday at 2 p.m. at Woodstock First Baptist Church.

Following the funeral there will be a procession westbound on Highway 92 to Rolling Hills Cemetery. The services at Woodstock First Baptist are open to the public and all are welcome to view the procession from Highway 92. Police are asking onlookers not to park in the roadway.

Expect traffic delays after the funeral departs as Highway 92 will be shut down from Neese Road to Rolling Hills Cemetery.

In Case You Missed It: According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, the officer was dragged by the suspect’s car. The suspect has been identified as 29-year-old Ansy Dolce. Dolce died after being shot by police.

Preliminary information from the GBI indicates that Holly Springs Police officers were conducting a traffic stop for speeding just after 11 p.m. at the intersection of Harmony Lake Drive and Hickory Road. At some point during the traffic stop, police say Dolce attempted to escape in his car. Dolce dragged Holly Springs Police Officer Joe Burson down Hickory Road until the vehicle crashed. During the incident, Burson fired shots at Dolce.