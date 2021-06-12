Spending July 4 at St. Simons Island? Here’s what you need to know

If you and your family are celebrating Independence Day celebration on St. Simons Island, Glynn County has a few places and times to keep in mind in addition to the planned events happening in Neptune Park and on the beaches.

The St. Simons Island Pier and up to 600 feet around the fireworks area, including the water, will be closed beginning at 4 a.m. on Sunday in order to set up for the fireworks. Before the fireworks show begins at 9 p.m., a section of Neptune Park will be fenced off and officials ask that all tents to be taken down by 7 p.m. as a precaution against igniting from sparks. Fireworks are not allowed on Glynn County beaches.

During the day, lifeguards and law enforcement will patrol the beaches and boats will be in the water to help keep swimmers safe, especially during high tides. Roads will be closed to traffic East of Mallery St. and Butler Ave. and at 12th St. and Beachview Dr. for emergency access. Lost and Found and medical services will be in room 114 of the Casino Building. If a child or parent is lost, report to Casino room 108. Drink plenty of water and bring sunscreen.

Officers will direct traffic at major intersections will begin at 8:30 p.m. to move traffic around the island.

The concert originally scheduled by the promoter for Saturday, July 3, 2021, was not permitted by the County, and has been cancelled.

Bring picnic blankets, beach chairs, your friends and family to watch the beautiful firework show along the water at Neptune Park. Free admission and free parking.