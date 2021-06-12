20 People died in Memorial Day crashes in Georgia

Numbers just released by the Georgia State Patrol point to a deadly Memorial Day holiday period on Georgia’s roads. In Georgia, 20 traffic fatalities were reported. That’s up from 15 deaths on Georgia roads last year.

Troopers and local law enforcement investigated 17 fatal traffic crashes resulting in 20 deaths across Georgia during the Memorial Day holiday travel period. The 78-hour holiday period began Friday, May 28, at 6 p.m. and ended Monday, May 31, at 11:59 p.m.

Statewide, Georgia State Troopers investigated 424 traffic crashes that resulted in 277 injuries. Troopers also investigated 11 fatal crashes which resulted in 11 traffic deaths.

Local agencies reporting nine traffic deaths during the holiday period were: Bibb County Sheriff’s Office (2), Dalton Police Department, Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office (2), Hall County Sheriff’s Office (3), and Savannah Police Department.

In addition to the traffic crash investigations, State Troopers and Motor Carrier Officers arrested 361 people for driving under the influence, while issuing 12,146 citations, and 11,643 warnings. Citations included 694 Distracted Driving, 1,208 Seat Belt, 255 Child Restraint, and 43 Move Over violations.

These crash statistics are preliminary findings and can change any time after the holiday travel period.

2021 Memorial Day Holiday Traffic Count

6 p.m. Friday, May 28 – 11:59 p.m. Mon., May 31

78-Hour Holiday Period

Deaths Total Fatalities Reported in Georgia Fatalities Investigated by GSP Troopers 11 (11 crashes investigated) Fatalities Investigated by Local Agencies 9 (6 crashes investigated) Total Fatalities Statewide for Holiday Period 20 (17 crashes investigated)

GSP Troops Agencies Reporting Fatalities Total

Fatalities Troop A GSP Cartersville; Dalton PD 2 Troop B GSP Gainesville; Forsyth Co. SO (2); Hall Co. SO (3) 6 Troop C GSP Forest Park; GSP Gwinnett 2 Troop D GSP Manchester; Bibb Co. SO (2) 3 Troop E 0 Troop F GSP Dublin 2 Troop G GSP Thomasville 1 Troop H GSP Douglas, GSP Perry 2 Troop I GSP Hinesville; Savannah PD 2