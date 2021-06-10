Georgia State Patrol kills fugitive in Fulton County

A 36-year-old fugitive is dead after being shot by police Wednesday afternoon in Fulton County.

According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, preliminary information indicates that at about 2:20 p.m., DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office Fugitive Unit officers and Georgia State Patrol troopers located Terrell Gas, of Lithonia, at an apartment complex in College Park.

Gas had outstanding arrest warrants for Murder and Aggravated Assault stemming from an incident the day prior in DeKalb County. As officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop on Gas, officers say Gas fled and did not stop. Georgia State Patrol troopers pursued Gas, and his vehicle went down an embankment near the area of Old National Highway and the entrance ramp to I-85 north in Fulton County.

According to the GBI, Gas ran out of the vehicle with a gun. During the incident, Georgia State Patrol troopers shot him.

Gas was transported to a local hospital where he died.

A Georgia State Patrol trooper suffered a non-life threatening injury during the incident and is being treated at the hospital.

The GBI will continue to conduct an independent investigation and once complete, it will be turned over to the Fulton County District Attorney’s Office for review.