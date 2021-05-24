Police arrest man who fled into Bartow woods after shootout with police

A man who eluded officers in the woods in Bartow County last week has been arrested.

On Friday, May 21, 2021, 39-year-old Justin Ray Green, was arrested by the Bartow-Cartersville Drug Task Force without incident.

Last week, deputies were called to the area of Mountain View Road in Acworth in an attempt to locate a Green, who was suspected of being drunk and disorderly.

As soon as deputies arrived in the area officers say Green fired multiple shots at them and fled into the woods behind Mountain View Drive.

Neither officers nor Green were injured in the original incident or subsequent arrest.

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: Two Georgia teenagers dead from apparent gunshot wounds