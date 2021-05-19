Sheriff’s Office: Man who shot at officers escaped into woods in Bartow County

The Bartow County Sheriff’s Office is looking for Justin Ray Green who has multiple outstanding felony warrants.

Last night, deputies were called to the area of Mountain View Road in Acworth in an attempt to locate a Green, who was suspected of being drunk and disorderly.

As soon as deputies arrived in the area officers say Green fired multiple shots at them and fled into the woods behind Mountain View Drive.

A perimeter was set up but Green is still on the loose.

He is considered armed and dangerous. If you see him, police say to call 911.

GET UPDATES ON THIS STORY: Sign up for our free Email newsletter.

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: Two Georgia teenagers dead from apparent gunshot wounds